Hema Committee report: Kerala’s Opposition steps up demand for prosecution based on report findings

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan writes to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for constitution of special investigation team comprising senior women IPS officers

Updated - August 23, 2024 02:15 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 01:02 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan joins Mahila Congress’ Sathyagraham demanding action on the basis of the Hema Committee report in Kochi on August 23, 2024.

Kerala Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan joins Mahila Congress’ Sathyagraham demanding action on the basis of the Hema Committee report in Kochi on August 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Friday (August 23, 2024) stepped up its demand for a police investigation into the findings of the Justice K. Hema Committee which documented sexual exploitation, workplace harassment and gender pay gap in the Malayalam film industry.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan wrote an open letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterating the Opposition’s demand for a special investigation team (SIT) comprising senior women IPS officers to probe the instances of sexual abuse, including of child artistes, and casting couch encounters documented in distressing detail by those actors and technicians who deposed before the Hema committee.

Hema Committee report: Kerala State Human Rights Commission calls for probe into ‘human rights violations’ in Malayalam film industry

Mr. Satheesan said the committee had recorded in granular detail harrowing accounts of sexual exploitation and insidious sexual bullying harassment the “victims” purportedly endured in production sets. He said those who testified had braved heavy personal and professional odds to bring the entrenched criminality in the industry to light.

He said their statements revealed cognisable offences, including violations of the POCSO Act, and that the public demanded zero tolerance against crimes.

Mr. Satheesan said the government had “betrayed” public trust by failing to act on the report for five years. The government has challenged the rule of law by allowing the perpetrators named in the report free rein in the industry for several years.

‘Inaction in itself a crime’

He said concealing or not acting on a sexual offence against a minor was in itself a crime. The law empowers the State to register a case if and when a cognisable offence is revealed. However, the government shirked the responsibility by secreting the report and blocking the prosecution. “The government’s inaction is in itself a crime,” he said. 

Balagopal contradicts the Kerala government’s position on the Hema Committee report, says State empowered to register case based on depositions

Mr. Satheesan said the government had incriminating digital evidence submitted on record by wronged women who testified before the committee. He accused the government of violating its oath of office by not acting on the proof and statements the victims had adduced on record.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders and former Home Ministers Ramesh Chennithala and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said the “disclosure” that the government had gone beyond its brief and withheld scores of pages of the report from RTI applicants, despite the State Information Commission’s (SIC) direction, was concerning. They said the accusation, if true, was tantamount to a cover-up. 

A.K. Balan slams Opposition

Former Culture Minister A.K. Balan accused the Opposition of politicising the issue. He said the Supreme Court had ruled that depositions before an enquiry commission were no grounds for initiating prosecution.

He pointed out that the Hema Committee was not a judicial commission under the Commission of Enquiries Act. Its report was non-binding. The government required a complaint from those who testified before the committee to register a case. It could not take suo motu action. He said the government awaited the Kerala High Court’s decision to take further action.

