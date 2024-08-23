ADVERTISEMENT

Hema Committee report: Kerala State Human Rights Commission calls for probe into ‘human rights violations’ in Malayalam film industry

Published - August 23, 2024 11:26 am IST - Kannur

Commission member instructs Chief Secretary and State Police Chief to evaluate findings of Hema Committee report, along with the complaints received, and submit explanation in two weeks outlining steps to be taken

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has raised serious concerns over alleged widespread human rights violations in the Malayalam film industry following the release of the Hema Committee report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commission member K. Baijunath said there is a need for a thorough investigation into the issues raised in the report.

In a directive, Mr. Baijunath has instructed the Chief Secretary and State Police Chief to carefully evaluate the findings of the Hema Committee report, along with the complaints received, and submit a detailed explanation within two weeks outlining the steps to be taken.

The commission took up the matter after a complaint was filed by Kannur native V. Devdas. The complaint highlighted the violations mentioned in the report and urged action against those responsible. The case is scheduled to be reviewed during a sitting at the Kannur guest house in September.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US