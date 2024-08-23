GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hema Committee report: Kerala State Human Rights Commission calls for probe into ‘human rights violations’ in Malayalam film industry

Commission member instructs Chief Secretary and State Police Chief to evaluate findings of Hema Committee report, along with the complaints received, and submit explanation in two weeks outlining steps to be taken

Published - August 23, 2024 11:26 am IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has raised serious concerns over alleged widespread human rights violations in the Malayalam film industry following the release of the Hema Committee report.

Commission member K. Baijunath said there is a need for a thorough investigation into the issues raised in the report.

In a directive, Mr. Baijunath has instructed the Chief Secretary and State Police Chief to carefully evaluate the findings of the Hema Committee report, along with the complaints received, and submit a detailed explanation within two weeks outlining the steps to be taken.

The commission took up the matter after a complaint was filed by Kannur native V. Devdas. The complaint highlighted the violations mentioned in the report and urged action against those responsible. The case is scheduled to be reviewed during a sitting at the Kannur guest house in September.

