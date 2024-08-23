ADVERTISEMENT

Hema Committee report: Govt has little say in withholding portions, says minister

Published - August 23, 2024 05:55 pm IST - KOCHI

As soon as the government received the K. Hema Committee report, it was given to the State Police Chief who examined whether cases could registered based on it.

The Hindu Bureau

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has said that the State government has little role in redacting portions of the K. Hema Committee report, which was released on Monday.

He was talking to reporters in Kochi on the sidelines of Kerala’s maiden Robotics Round Table organised by the Kerala State Industries Development Corporation in association with the Department of Industries and Commerce here.

The State Information Commission had specifically asked the State Public Information Officer that the authority concerned should personally go through the report before releasing it within the contours of the Commission’s direction. Mr. Rajeeve said that government has no intention to protect anyone.

As soon as the government received the report, it was given to the State Police Chief who examined whether cases could registered based on it. However, the government was told that cases cannot be registered. Now the matter is before the court. Let the court decide, said Mr. Rajeeve.

