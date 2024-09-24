Hema Committee report: Actor-MLA Mukesh being questioned by SIT

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the complaints against Malayalam film industry personalities in the wake of the Hema Committee report was questioning actor-legislator M. Mukesh at the Coastal Police headquarters in Kochi, Kerala, on Tuesday (September 24, 2024).

The SIT team led by Coastal AIG G. Poonkuzhali was leading the interrogation.

Mr. Mukesh has appeared before the SIT in a case registered by the Maradu police.

The District and Sessions Court, Ernakulam, had earlier granted him anticipatory bail in the case with the condition that he should cooperate with the investigation team.

A junior woman actor had complained that Mr. Mukesh had raped her and outraged her modesty a few years ago. The Maradu police had booked the case against the actor following the complaint.

