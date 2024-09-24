GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hema Committee report: Actor-MLA Mukesh being questioned by SIT

A court had earlier granted Mukesh anticipatory bail with the condition that he should cooperate with the investigation team

Updated - September 24, 2024 12:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
M. Mukesh, MLA and actor (file)

M. Mukesh, MLA and actor (file) | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the complaints against Malayalam film industry personalities in the wake of the Hema Committee report was questioning actor-legislator M. Mukesh at the Coastal Police headquarters in Kochi, Kerala, on Tuesday (September 24, 2024).

The SIT team led by Coastal AIG G. Poonkuzhali was leading the interrogation.

Mukesh, Edavela Babu get pre-arrest bail in rape cases

Mr. Mukesh has appeared before the SIT in a case registered by the Maradu police.

The District and Sessions Court, Ernakulam, had earlier granted him anticipatory bail in the case with the condition that he should cooperate with the investigation team.

A junior woman actor had complained that Mr. Mukesh had raped her and outraged her modesty a few years ago. The Maradu police had booked the case against the actor following the complaint.

Published - September 24, 2024 11:56 am IST

Related Topics

Kerala / Malayalam cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.