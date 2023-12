December 28, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State Bank of Travancore Retirees’ Association has started helplines at the State level and in the districts to help retired employees of the SBT. Following the SBT-SBI merger, the provisions have been modified and pensioners, especially the elderly among them, needed assistance, the association said. The State helpline: Premkumar P. J. (9496197370), and Vijayakumar N. (9447144913).

