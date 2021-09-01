Helpline for online financial frauds

Kerala Police have launched a helpline number – 155260 (toll-free) – to report cases of online financial frauds.

The centralised call centre system has been established under the Centre’s Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System. The call centre will function round the clock at the State Police Headquarters.

Victims of financial cyber frauds have been urged to report such incidents within 48 hours of its occurrence. State Police Chief Anil Kant formally inaugurated the call centre on Tuesday.