Kerala

Helpline for online financial frauds

Kerala Police have launched a helpline number – 155260 (toll-free) – to report cases of online financial frauds.

The centralised call centre system has been established under the Centre’s Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System. The call centre will function round the clock at the State Police Headquarters.

Victims of financial cyber frauds have been urged to report such incidents within 48 hours of its occurrence. State Police Chief Anil Kant formally inaugurated the call centre on Tuesday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 1, 2021 12:46:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/helpline-for-online-financial-frauds/article36215324.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY