Helping young adults with autism be employable

CADRRE conducts employability training programme for those on the spectrum

A cooking session in progress as part of independent living skills training at CADRRE – The Autism Centre in the city that is conducting an employability training programme for young adults on the autism spectrum. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Around 10.45 a.m. one day in the kitchen of CADRRE – The Autism Centre near Sasthamangalam junction, a trainee ladles batter for onion vadas into a kadai of hot oil. Other trainees present too have pitched in to ready the dish – someone has chopped onions, another has mixed in coriander and yet another is in charge of washing up.

The cooking session was conducted as part of the independent living skills component of an employability training programme intended to equip young adults on the autism spectrum who have finished schooling with the skills required to be employable.

G. Vijayaraghavan, founder chief executive officer of Technopark and honorary director of CADRRE (Centre for Autism and other Disabilities Rehabilitation Research and Education), says people on the autism spectrum are unable to find meaningful employment. Retaining jobs is another challenge owing to deficits in two-way social communication, soft skills, and life skills.

In response to regular enquiries about how to help young adults with autism find employment, CADRRE launched the employability training programme with a batch of eight trainees, two of them with undergraduate degrees, in November last year.

CADRRE does not charge any fee for the programme, which is supported by SBI cards. The programme comprises a four-to-six-month training in life skills, communication skills and social skills, followed by three-to-six-month training in job-specific skills, and the last level of three-to-four months of on-site apprenticeship at a potential employer.

The first batch has trainees from as far as Thrissur, says Mr. Vijayaraghavan. Their day begins with a yoga session or ‘a brain gym’, followed by occupational therapy where they learn how to go about activities of daily living independently, be it shopping, ordering food online and paying for it, or crossing a road. One session is devoted to social skills where the trainees learn how to behave in a workplace. Communication lessons are led by a speech pathologist. Training in basic IT skills is extended to individual trainee interests. Group activities that promote peer interaction and teamwork are also part of their schedule.

Regular assessment

Mr. Vijayaraghavan says the progress of the trainees on various skills is assessed regularly. The parameters include independent living skills, fine and gross motor skills, general awareness, communication and so on. It is on the basis of these parameters that the kinds of jobs they are suited to is determined. Parental feedback is also taken.

CADRRE is in talks with cerain companies to provide employment to the trainees, and the response has been positive. In case of those unable to work in an office environment, avenues to work independently such as art and craft are also being explored.

Mr. Vijayaraghavan says the objective is to train 100 young adults, with at least 40 able to make a living at the end of their training.