Help pours in for young dairy farmer in Velliyamattom

January 02, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - IDUKKI

Help is pouring in for student dairy farmer Kizhakkeparampil Mathew Benny and his family who lost 13 cows due to toxin ingestion on Monday.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani and Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine visited the family at Velliyamattom in Idukki on Tuesday. The Ministers promised the family that the government would provide five high-yielding cows free from the Kerala Livestock Development Board within a week.

“Cattle feed for one month from Kerala Feeds will also be supplied to the family. Milma will provide ₹45,000 as emergency financial assistance to the family. The Animal Husbandry department will provide training on scientific dairy farming to the family,” said Ms. Chinchurani.

The incident occurred at the cattle farm of Mathew Benny, 15, and his brother George. The cows began to collapse around 8.30 p.m. onwards after the family provided tapioca hull to the cows on Sunday night. Within hours, 13 out of 22 cows died.

Distressed by the incident, Mathew collapsed and had to be admitted to a hospital at Moolamattom.

Actor Jayaram and the crew of the movie Abraham Ozler also provided financial aid to the young dairy farmers. The crew cancelled the film’s trailer launch event and handed over ₹5 lakh to the family.

Mr. Jayaram visited Mathew and his family and handed over the money. “I am also a dairy farmer and had won the State government award two times. Six years ago, 24 cows died in my dairy farm and I know the loss and pain of child dairy farmers,” he said.

Mr. Jayaram said actors Mammootty offered ₹1 lakh and Prithviraj ₹2 lakh to the family.

The LuLu Group, led by NRI businessman M.A. Yusuff Ali, handed over ₹5 lakh to the family to buy 10 cows in the evening.

Jibin Baby, NSS programme officer at Zamorin’s Guruvayurappan College, offered to buy five cows for the family. Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangattu visited the family and assured them of all assistance.

Thodupuzha MLA P.J. Joseph handed over a cow to the family. Mr. Joseph’s son, Apu John Joseph, handed over a cow named ‘Kareena’ to the family in the evening.

According to Animal Husbandry department officials, the cattle collapsed and died due to peracute cyanide toxicity.