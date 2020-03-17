Help desks to the aid of tourists

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

17 March 2020 23:41 IST

Tourism officials to man 24-hour facilities

Kerala Tourism has set up round-the-clock help desks here and in the district headquarters to ease difficulties faced by tourists due to the situation arising out of COVID-19.

The volunteers from tourism and travel trade would work in coordination with the help desks manned by tourism officials, Tourism Secretary Rani George said here on Tuesday.

Tourists staying in different destinations across the State can call the dedicated telephone numbers for assistance. The facility can also be accessed for industry-related assistance.

The central help desk at the Directorate of Tourism can be accessed by calling 99954 54696 (Sajeev K.R., Tourist Information Officer) or 94473 63538 (Ramesh T.P., Tourist Information Officer).

The officials assigned for the service in the district are Shahul Hameed A., Deputy Director (94475 02310); and Bindhumony S., Secretary, DTPC, (98460 51594).