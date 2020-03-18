Help desks to provide assistance to tourists

Kerala Tourism has instructed the newly constituted district-level help desks to function round the clock and assist tourists to make their stay hassle-free, provide basic amenities in emergency situations, and sort out issues relating to visas and quarantine against the backdrop of COVID-19.

The help desks should provide all assistance to tourists who have no prior booking and sought accommodation in the State, as per a 11-point advisory issued on Wednesday.

“If rooms are not available in private hotels, resorts, and classified properties, the matter should be brought to the notice of the managing director, Kerala Tourism Development Corporation, for arranging accommodation in the nearest Kerala Tourism Development Corporation property,” it said.

The advisory, issued by Tourism Director P. Bala Kiran, also mandates the help desks to arrange food, water, and local transport in emergency situations.

Visa expiry

The help desks should immediately intimate the police and the District Collector if they find that the visa period for tourists under quarantine has expired.

“If any asymptomatic tourist wants to go back to his/her home country, he/she should be directed to the COVID-19 district cell of the Health Department for medical examination as per the guidelines issued by the Health Department on March 17, 2020,” it says.

Daily reports

The department also made it mandatory for the help desks to furnish a daily report to the State-level help desk by 3 p.m. by e-mail (helpdesk@

keralatourism.org).

While asking the help desks to remain vigilant to address any related issues, they should monitor the latest developments with utmost care.

Also, they should be in constant touch with the volunteer group committees comprising members of tourism trade associations.

Besides, the help desks need to be in touch with the State-level help desk at 9995454696 and 9447363538.