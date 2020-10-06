Kerala

Help desks to be set up to check pandemic in tribal hamlets

A meeting of senior officials of various departments chaired by Excise Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan on Monday directed the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) officials to set up special help desks in tribal settlements in Wayanad district to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among the tribespeople.

The help desks would take steps to contain the spread of the pandemic, disburse face masks, sanitisers and soaps among tribespeople, Mr. Ramakrishnan said.

They would consist of tribal promoters, animators, and officials of the Tribal Development Department.

The desks would also monitor and restrict the entry of outsiders to hamlets as a part of combating the pandemic, Mr. Ramakrishnan said.

