Help at hand for crime victims

The One Stop Centre funded by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development to provide integrated support to women affected by violence will start functioning at Ramarao Memorial Taluk Hospital, Nedungolam, next month. The facility will offer legal and medical assistance, accommodation and counselling for the victims, all under one roof.

“The aim is to help women facing physical, sexual, emotional and economic abuse within family, society or workplace. Women can get in touch with the helpline and emergency cases will be shifted to the centre immediately. We will provide them temporary shelter for five days and if they are in need of further assistance in finding accommodation, they will be moved to government homes,” said District Women Protection Officer Tessy Abraham here on Tuesday.

A team comprising the police, doctors, para-legal volunteers and counsellors will help the women. The centre will ensure continued support. Apart from the victims of domestic violence, women who are subjected to any kind of sexual harassment, trafficking, honour-related crime, dowry harassment or acid attack can get in touch with the centre.

Medical aid

“The centre will offer personalised service to women facing any kind of harassment in public or private spaces. We will open a temporary facility at the Ramarao hospital first and later move to a permanent building. Since the centre is functioning within the premises of the hospital, access to medical aid will be easy.”

The centre will help women handle all legal procedures by coordinating with the taluk legal service committees.

All women, irrespective of social class or marital status, including girls below the age of 18 years can approach the centre. The facility is expected to start functioning by the first week of August.