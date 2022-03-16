‘Hello English’ to the aid of Plus Two students

Academic support for English paper ahead of annual exams

Academic support for English paper ahead of annual exams

Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, has brought out ‘Hello English - Lead 2022’ to give a boost to Plus Two higher secondary students’ preparations for the English paper as part of the public examinations later this month.

Samagra has been conducting the English enhancement programme Hello English for schoolchildren for some years now. Though most of the activities have been targeted at the primary level, a few years ago it had provided academic support to higher secondary schools whose results had been poor.

Now, as part of the programme, ‘Hello English - Lead 2022’ has been prepared as an academic support for Plus Two higher secondary students appearing for the annual examinations. It is available on a mobile phone portal that links together learning resources related to the textbook. Each lesson is available as a separate PDF page on the portal that can be accessed anytime online.

It supports material embedded as a link on the page. For instance, a chapter titled ‘Matchbox’ by Ashapurna Debi will have a video of a teacher summarising it to provide more clarity to students. The summary will also be available in text form through a simple click on the page. Likely sample questions from that chapter will be available in the following link.

Another click will take students to a video that not only helps them write a character sketch related to the lesson, but also guides them on how to go about it. Another link even takes students to sample questions from the textbook related to character sketches.

Graphic organiser

A graphic organiser that helps students rush through important points needed to frame an answer has also been digitally linked to the page.

‘Hello English - Lead 2022’ was inaugurated by Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty on Wednesday by handing over the mobile phone portal model to General Education Principal Secretary APM Mohammed Hanish. Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil, Samagra Shiksha, Kerala project director Supriya A.R., State programme officer C. Radhakrishnan Nair were present on the occasion.