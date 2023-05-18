Heli-tourism on the horizon to boost ‘premium’ tourism in Kerala

May 18, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

How about taking to the skies on a helicopter and relishing from above water bodies and mountains and the charm of the beautiful countryside of Kerala? This will soon become a reality in the State. With an eye on ‘premium’ tourists, Kerala Tourism is now planning to introduce heli-tourism connecting popular tourist destinations in the State.

The Tourism department, which recently conducted a stakeholders’ meet, has drafted guidelines for launching heli-taxi services connecting Kochi with famed tourist destinations such as Thekkady, Munnar and Kumarakom. Speaking to The Hindu, a senior Tourism department official said the department was planning to set up the necessary infrastructure on a PPP (public-private-partnership) mode to make this possible.

“Already, a few companies are providing non-scheduled chopper services to select destinations in the State. Now, the department has decided to make use of their services for scheduled operations. A number of helipads are available in these locales. By enhancing security measures and securing mandatory clearances for scheduled operations of choppers, the State can facilitate the introduction of heli-tourism. The role of the State will be limited to that of a facilitator, while the services will be provided by various stakeholders engaged in the sector,” he said.

During the stakeholders’ meet, the agencies that participated have sought some waivers for providing the services such as subsidies on seats and goods and services tax (GST) in the first phase to make the plan viable. They have also sought permission from the State government to operate services from select college and school grounds. It is up to the State government to take a call on their suggestions, said the official.

Initially, the department plans to press into service five-to-seven-seater choppers for tourism activities. Since there is a steady tourist inflow to popular tourist destinations such Kumarakom, Munnar, and Thekkady around the year, the companies are hopeful of starting scheduled operations if the State secures mandatory clearances.

The State also has a plan to hold a feasibility study before launching the services. Further, if there are dedicated scheduled chopper services inside the State, these can be used for rescue operations during emergency situations, said industry stakeholders.