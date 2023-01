January 24, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KOCHI

A man was arrested by the Harbour police here on Tuesday on the charge of sexually abusing girls in a school where he served as a band instructor. The arrested was identified as Johnson Varghese of Panangad.

He is accused of sexually exploiting the girls while training them for the school band. The accused was arrested on a complaint lodged by the girls. He was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.