Heightened vigil helps police net 20 drug pushers in three months in Kozhikode

Heightened vigil by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) has yielded a praiseworthy outcome as 20 major drug pushers, who were largely targeting college students in the city, were arrested.

The arrests were made within just three months after the launch of intensified flash inspections covering suspected locations, vehicles, and premises.

Officials coordinating the regional-level squads said the value of the seized MDMA alone was ₹25 lakh. This is excluding the seizure of small-scale quantities by other enforcement squads.

“The biggest achievement was that we could give a rude shock to the main carriers. Many of the arrested were well-established in the business with their long years of association with inter-State suppliers,” said a senior police officer associated with the drive. He added that the busting of gangs helped the police prevent easy flow of drugs to youngsters and prompt them to undergo de-addiction treatment.

Officials with the Excise and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said a compiled figure with the seizures they had made would bring to light the real magnitude of the issue. They added that micro-level data carrying details of seizures across the State would be uploaded to the Narcotic Control Bureau’s website soon for public awareness.

Based on confidential information received through the State government’s Yodhav project, several suspected carriers have already been put under scanner by local checking squads across the State. The call record details of many such suspected drug pushers are available with the police.

“The formation of a number of school- and village-level protection groups against substance abuse has helped enforcement squads make seizures. Many local shops suspected of being the camping spots of drug pushers are under constant monitoring,” said a narcotic squad member. He said the support of student police cadets and voluntary organisations was quite helpful in streamlining the monitoring mechanism.

Along with manual surveillance measures, CCTV cameras too were installed as a scientific step to track miscreants. The police are also planning to mobilise the support of residents’ associations to improve the camera surveillance network.

