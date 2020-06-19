Kerala

Heightened vigil at Vizhinjam

District Collector Navjot Khosa inspecting the Vizhinjam harbour on Friday.

District Collector Navjot Khosa inspecting the Vizhinjam harbour on Friday.  

More health workers to be deployed at harbour

The district administration has strengthened vigil at the Vizhinjam fisheries harbour as part of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

District Collector Navjot Khosa visited Vizhinjam on Friday to assess the situation. More health workers will be deployed at the harbour, Ms. Khosa said.

Masks to be distributed

Physical distancing norms will be strictly enforced in the region, especially in locations where fish is sold. Face masks will distributed free of cost and wash basins and cleaning products will be provided on the harbour premises. Additionally, surveillance using thermal scanners will be strengthened, the District Collector said.

The district administration is also planning to call together a meeting of the harbour management society shortly, Ms. Khosa said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 19, 2020 11:25:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/heightened-vigil-at-vizhinjam/article31873008.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY