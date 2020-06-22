Heightened vigil as spike in cases in Idukki

The district is on heightened vigil after 11 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday with two of them contracting the disease from unknown sources.
After a driver of a vehicle carrying vegetables from Tamil Nadu tested positive on Friday, more persons associated with the main market at Kattappana were tested. Three members of the driver’s family too tested positive on Sunday.
The driver had reportedly supplied vegetables to other areas also, said a Health Department official. So far, the source of two cases remained unknown, he said.
The main market at Kattappana was closed and wards 5 and 8 of the Kattappana municipality were declared containment wards. Ward number 8 of Rajakumary grama panchayat was also made containment zone.
A person from Kuruvilacity tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 during a test held before a surgery. It is suspected that a number of persons are on his contact list.
The police have intensified patrolling in containment zones to book those violating norms.
The earlier spike in cases was on June 3 when nine cases were reported.
Four cases on Monday
On Monday, four persons tested positive. Two of them are the contacts of a person who tested positive at Kattappana on Friday. In addition to three members of his family who tested positive earlier, his son and father-in-law tested positive on Monday. The others who tested positive on the day are two Kuwait returnees — a Rajakkad resident who came on June 10 and another who reached Erattayar on June 15.
