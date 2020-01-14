Hectic days ahead for higher secondary students

Higher secondary teachers and parents are peeved over the day-long schedule fixed for the model examinations for Plus Two and Plus One students next month.

They claimed that the students would be put to hardship as they would have to spend five hours a day writing the examination for five days between February 14 and 20.

Joshi Antony, president, Kerala Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association (KAHSTA), said on Tuesday that as the model examinations would be preceded by practical examinations for science and commerce students from February 5, it would turn out to be a hectic schedule.

Long haul

The students would have to write the examination in one subject for two hours and 15 minutes in the morning and two hours and 45 minutes in the afternoon.

“It is unfortunate that it is happening a time when the attempt is to reduce the burden of examinations on students,” he pointed out. Mr. Antony said that though the model examinations were supposed to replicate the pattern of board examinations, it was not happening so this time.

Earlier, it used to take at least a week or more to complete the examination process, he said. The rationale given by the authorities is that the higher secondary and Class 10 examinations are being held together from this year and the model examinations would have to be completed before that.

Functionaries of the KAHSTA have conveyed their apprehensions to K. Jeevan Babu, Director of General Education.

It is also learnt that the parents and students are planning to seek legal recourse and approach the Kerala State Human Rights Commission and the Kerala State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights.