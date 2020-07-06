Heavy wind, rain wreak havoc in Koratty

The lorry that overturned in the strong wind that lashed Chirangara near Koratty on Sunday night.

Thrissur

06 July 2020 23:40 IST

Houses damaged, trees uprooted in many areas

Heavy wind and rain that lashed Koratty and neighbouring areas on Sunday night caused heavy losses.

Houses were damaged, trees uprooted, and vehicles overturned in the wind which lasted a few minutes at Vaparambu, West Koratty, Pongam, Chirangara, Mudappuzha, and Chettarikkal.

The tin roofs of many houses were blown away in the wind. A Tamil Nadu registration lorry parked at Chirangara overturned in the wind. The power connection was also snapped in many areas.

The impact of the rain an wind was such that the people were in panic fearing that an earthquake had hit the area.

Meanwhile, the District Collector declared a red alert along the banks of the Chalakudy river as the water level in the Peringalkuthu reservoir upstream increased to 419 m.

As the shutters of the dam have been kept open, the excess water will flow into the river once the water level reaches 419.41 m. The water level in the dam reached 419 m by 5 p.m. on Monday.

People have been banned from bathing and washing in the river. Fishing in the river has also been banned. Strict control has been imposed on tourists at centres along the river. The rural and city police and the DFOs of Chalakudy and Vazhachal divisions have been given directions to be on the alert for dealing with any emergency situation.

Meanwhile, the district administration has arranged 819 camps to accommodate people in case floods or sea erosion in the coastal areas worsens.