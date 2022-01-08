Heavy vehicles to be banned on AC road from Jan.10

Move is to avoid traffic snarls on the under-construction road

To avoid traffic snarls on the under-construction Alappuzha-Changanassery (AC) road, a ban on movement of heavy vehicles, except Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses, will be imposed on the 24.16-km road between 9 a.m. and 10.30 a.m from January 10.

The ban will remain in force until further notice. The decision was made in a meeting chaired by District Collector A. Alexander on Friday. Officials said only those heavy vehicles transporting essential commodities to various places in Kuttanad would be allowed to enter the road outside the specified hours.

Traffic will be banned on the Pandarakalam and Mankombu bridges for 85 days starting January 10 in view of the reconstruction of two bridges. Temporary service roads will be constructed parallel to the bridges for the movement of light vehicles. The KSRTC buses from Alappuzha will conduct service up to Pandarakalam and buses from Changanassery will end service at Mankombu Block Junction.

The AC road, under the Kerala State Transport Project, is being reconstructed as a semi-elevated highway at a cost of ₹649.76 crore. The work, which began last year, is making progress.

The project, which is aimed at preventing flooding of the road during the monsoon season, is expected to be completed by December 2022. As part of the project, 2.9 km of the road will be refurbished using the bituminous macadam bituminous concrete (BMBC) method.

Another 8.27 km will be strengthened by laying geotextiles. A length of nine km of the road will be rebuilt with geogrid and geotextile encased stone columns. Reconstruction and widening of existing bridges and construction of flyovers at places prone to severe flooding are part of the project. Once completed, the two-lane road and flyovers with footpaths will have a width between 13 and 14 metres.