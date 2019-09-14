Kerala

Heavy turnout at Malampuzha

A crowded Malampuzha dam on eve of Thiruvonam on Tuesday when visitors from different parts of the State thronged there in holiday revelry.   | Photo Credit: K_K_Mustafah

Ticket collection registers ₹7.37 lakh on Thursday as against ₹3.69 lakh on Wednesday

The Malampuzha park and dam premises witnessed a record turnout of people celebrating the Onam vacation.

While the ticket collection at Malampuzha park registered ₹3.69 lakh on Wednesday, it jumped to ₹7.37 lakh on Thursday.

The week-long Onam holidays brought people from across the State to Malampuzha, one of the well-known gardens attached to a dam in the State.

The dam shutters were open and a steady flow of water from the dam gave the visitors a visual treat, especially in the colour lights at night. Large crowds are expected at Malampuzha on Saturday and Sunday as well.

Vehicle parking at the parking slot turned full and many people had to park their vehicles by the side of the road extending up to Manthakkad. Visitors to the dam and park also covered the snake park, rock garden, ropeway, and the aquarium.

The authorities had refurbished the park and given a fresh coat of paint to the famous Yakshi statue. The statue was lit up and had an unusual number of visitors appreciating it.

