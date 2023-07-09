Heavy spell in first week of July accounts for half of season’s rainfall

July 09, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

After a week of heavy downpour, the southwest monsoon is likely to remain subdued in most parts of the State at least for the next week.

The State received 302.9 mm of rain in the first week of July (from July 1 to 7) against the long-period average of 151.4 mm during the same period, bringing down the rain deficit to 28% from 61% recorded on the last day of June.

The State received a total of 608.1 mm of rainfall during the period from June 1 to July 9 against the long-period average of 840 mm, and half of this rain was received in the first week of July. The revival of monsoon helped around six districts record normal rainfall.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) sources, though the monsoon revived in the first week of July after almost a month-long dry spell, it is likely to remain dull at least for the next week.

Moderate showers

Though the monsoon trough is active, now it runs to the north of its normal position, which is beneficial to the Himalayan States. The southern peninsula normally receives vigorous spells when the monsoon trough, which is a belt of low pressure extending to a large area, tilts to the south of its normal position, along with an active off-shore trough from the Gujarat coast to the Kerala coast. At present, the synoptic conditions are not favouring the strengthening of monsoon in Kerala at least till July 16. However, the State is likely to experience moderate light showers, said the IMD sources.

