Heavy showers trigger landslips in high ranges of Kottayam

September 21, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The eastern high ranges of Kottayam were caught under an extreme spell of showers on Thursday, triggering widespread landslips and traffic blockades.

The showers that began in the afternoon intensified thereafter and caused flash floods and a sharp rise in the water level of the Meenachil river. According to officials, landslips were reported from Injappara and Aniplavu in Teekoy grama panchayat. Chathapuzha in the local body witnessed a heavy gush of run-off water.

The Vellani region in Talanad panchayat reported a minor landslip. The Meenachil, where the water level rose up to 18 feet by the evening, breached its banks at several locations along the Adukkam and Teekoy regions. The flood water gushed on to public roads in several locations.

Traffic along the Erattupetta-Wagamon road faced major disruptions following soil erosion reported from the Mangalagiri region. At Injappara, the road caved in by a distance of over 30 metres . Efforts are on to restore the route with a team of Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushing to the spot.

In view of the continuing rain, District Collector V.Vigneswari imposed a ban on traffic along the route. The Revenue, Local Self-Governments and Police departments are coordinating the rescue and relief activities. A relief camp has been opened at Vellikulam.

The intense rain caused widespread damage to the agriculture sector. The rain subsided later in the evening.