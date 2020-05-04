Heavy rush of vehicles in Kottayam district

On a day when partial relaxation in lockdown restrictions kicked in, streets and market places in Kotttayam witnessed a heavy rush in major trade centres.

A good number of shops and establishments, even in hotspots areas, reopened on Monday across the district with strict restrictions. Though two wards in Kottayam municipality, where the town market and Kodimatha vegetable and fish markets are located, have been marked as containment zones, the district administration decided to reopen the markets to ensure supply of food materials to different parts of the district.

Monitoring

However, a strict monitoring mechanism was put in place to regulate the movements to and from the market. All vehicles were subjected to disinfection prior to their entry into the market and truck employees underwent a compulsory medical examination.

Trucks carrying perishable goods, including fruits, vegetables and fish, were permitted to unload the stock from 4 a.m. to 6 a.m., while groceries were allowed to enter the market between 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. Assisted by the police and municipal employees, the traders opened a helpdesk at the entry point of the market to coordinate activities.

Kottayam tahsildar and Incident Commander P.G. Rajendra Babu has been tasked to oversee all the operations within the market.

More concessions

Earlier in the day, the District Collector granted more concessions on the lockdown restrictions in areas outside the containment zones in the district, which is included in the red zone.

Among those permitted to operate in the urban centres as per the latest order include industrial parks and export-oriented units, and construction sites that do not draw workers from outside.

At the same time, all industrial and commercial establishments and constructions sites in the rural areas have been allowed to function normally.

The ban on all remaining services including public transport, cinemas and social gatherings will continue across urban and rural regions.