Heavy rush of tourists in Idukki

Tourists arriving at the Eravikulam National Park in Munnar.

Tourist destinations in the district witnessed a heavy rush of tourists during the Deepavali holidays.

After two years, a record number of tourists arrived in the Eravikulam National Park (ENP), the natural habitat of Nilgiri tahrs. The Neelakurinji flowering at Santhanpara, meanwhile, was an added attraction.

District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) officials said that all destinations witnessed improved footfall during the last few days.

Santhanpara panchayat assistant secretary Gopalakrishnan said that the Kallippara hills received over 39,000 tourists during the three days coinciding Deepavali. “The footfall was 19,000 on Sunday while it was 15,000 the next day. The number of visitors on Tuesday was 5,000. The panchayat received an income of ₹12 lakh as entry fee from Neelakurinji visitors till the date,” said Mr. Gopalakrishnan.

Eravikulam National Park assistant wildlife warden Job J. Neriamparmapil said 3,908 tourists visited the park on Monday. “On Sunday, the footfall was 2,400 while on Tuesday it was 3,188. Though the allowed capacity of the park is 2,880 tourists per day, we permitted more tourists during the period,” said. Mr. Neriamparampil.

Jithesh Jose, secretary of the Idukki DTPC, 4,2497 tourists visited the nine tourism centres under the DTPC during the three days. “ The unexpected Neelakurinji flowering attracted thousands of tourists to Idukki during the Deepavali season,” said Mr. Jose.

Sreeni Peethambran, unit manager, Hydel tourism, Idukki, said 5,500 tourists visited the Idukki dam during the three days coinciding Deepavali. “Buggy cars were arranged for the visitors to travel through the dam while the Idukki Wildlife Sanctuary arranged boating facilities from Vellappara,” said Mr. Peethambaran.

Thekkady, meanwhile, also reported a sharp surge in tourist arrivals.