ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rush of devotees at Sabarimala

January 09, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The rush to the Ayyappa temple was so intense that the handrail of a flyover at Sannidhanam, through which the pilgrims are routed to the temple, collapsed due to overcrowding.

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees while offering darshan at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

With just a day left for the authorities to start regulating the inflow of devotees to Sabarimala, the holy hillock on Tuesday witnessed a heavy rush with people waiting in queues for hours to perform the pilgrimage.

The rush to the Ayyappa temple was so intense that the handrail of a flyover at Sannidhanam, through which the pilgrims are routed to the temple, collapsed due to overcrowding. Though some pilgrims fell down, no injuries were reported.

As per official estimates, an average of one lakh devotees have been visiting the temple on a daily basis since its reopening on December 30. In a bid to ease the rush for the Makaravilakku festival, the authorities have brought down the limit of virtual queue bookings for January 14 and 15 to 50,000 and 40,000 respectively.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvabharanam procession

Elaborate arrangements are being made in connection with the Thiruvabharanam procession as well. The three-day procession carrying the ‘Thiruvabharanam’, to be adorned on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during the Makaravilakku festival, will begin from on January 13.

Meanwhile, a new batch of police officers on Tuesday begun taking charge of the security and crowd management duties at Sabarimala in a phased manner, while retaining 50 percent of the police officers from the previous batch.

While the first batch of 950 police officers led by 10 Deputy Police Superintendents took charge , the rest will join the duty on Thursday. An additional batch of 350 police officers led by six deputy superintendents will join the duty on January 13 , taking the total deployment for the Makaravilakku festival to 2,500.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US