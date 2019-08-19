Heavy rush at Sabarimala

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala witnessed heavy rush on Monday, despite being a working day.

A large number of devotees from different parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka undertook pilgrimage to the temple on Monday morning.

The Melsanthi-designate of the temple, A.K. Sudheer Namboodiri of Tirunavaya Areekkara Mana in Malappuram, offered prayers at the temple in the morning.

The temple chief priest (Tantri), Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu, offered prasadom to Mr. Namboodiri at the temple sopanam.

He will assume charge as Sabarimala Melsanthi for one year term on the eve of the coming Mandalam pilgrimage season on November 16.

The Melsanthi-designate of the Malikappuram Devi temple, M.S. Parameswaran Nambooriri of Aluva Parakkadavu Madavana Mana, also visited Sabarimala on Sunday.

The temple will be closed after the Athazhapuja on Wednesday evening, marking the culmination of the five-day rituals in the Malayalam month of Chingom.