Heavy rush at Sabarimala temple

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala witnessed heavy rush on Saturday.

The Melsanthi, V.N. Vasudevan Namboodiri, opened the sanctum sanctorum at 5 p.m. for the five-day rituals in the Malayalam month of Midhunom that begins on Sunday.

There was no rituals at the temple on Saturday and the sanctum was kept open till 10 p.m. for the devotees to offer prayers.

Rituals

The rituals will begin with the Tantri (chief priest), Kandararu Rajeevararu, performing the Ashtadravya Maha Ganapati homom on Sunday morning.

Udayasthamanapuja, Ashtabhishekom, Kalabhabhishekom, Pushpabhishekom, and Padipuja will be performed on Sunday.

The auspicious Sahasrakalasabhishekom rituals will be performed at the temple prior to the Utchapuja on all days from June 17 to 20.

The temple will be closed after Athazhapuja on June 20.