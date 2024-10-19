Heavy rush at Sabarimala, TDB extends darshan timings

The Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala, currently open for its five-day monthly pujas, witnessed an unprecedented rush of devotees on Saturday, with thousands waiting in long queues for hours to complete their pilgrimage.

As the crowd at the Sannidhanam swelled to dangerously dense levels, the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) extended the darshan hours by three hours to manage the influx. Under this arrangement, devotees were allowed to continue darshan until 3 p.m., instead of the usual closing time of 1 p.m. In the evening, the temple reopened at 4 p.m., an hour earlier than the scheduled time of 5 p.m.

Asks for cooperation

Taking note of the situation, the TDB issued an appeal to devotees, urging them to cooperate with the crowd management regulations during the Udayasthamana puja and Padi puja, two key rituals performed exclusively during the monthly pujas.”Although the temple remains open during these rituals, devotees will be restricted from passing through the Sopanam for two hours during the Udayasthamana puja, and from accessing the eighteen holy steps during the Padi puja for two hours. We kindly ask for the cooperation of all devotees,” the board said in a statement.

The surge of pilgrims, which began in the early hours of the day, kept the authorities on high alert. The police regulated the flow of pilgrims to the Sannidhanam in clusters to ensure safety. However, some devotees resorted to jumping the queue near the Nadapanthal, adding further challenges for the officials managing the situation.

“The TDB and police were completely unprepared, as it has been a very long time since the temple has seen such a heavy rush during the monthly pujas,” said a TDB official.

‘No arrangements made’

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said in Wayanad that the pilgrims had to queue up for seven hours for darshan and the government did not make any arrangements there, including providing drinking water or deploying adequate police personnel. He urged the Left government not to give any room for communalists to create an issue at the temple during the upcoming pilgrimage season.

According to official estimates, the footfall during this month’s pujas has increased significantly compared to previous periods. On Saturday alone, over 52,000 devotees booked for darshan, with around 30,000 completing it by 3 p.m. Since the temple opened for the monthly pujas, a total of 1.22 lakh devotees have visited. On October 16, the first day, 11,965 devotees booked for darshan, followed by 28,959 on October 17th, and 53,955 on October 18th.

The temple is slated to close after the monthly pujas on October 21.

