Heavy rush at Paliyekkara toll plaza to get FASTag

Even as the government extended the December 1 deadline for compulsory electronic toll collection for all vehicles, the Paliyekkara toll plaza on NH 544 has been witnessing heavy rush for getting FASTag.

FASTags are radio frequency identity stickers of vehicles, which will be automatically read by the sensors placed at the toll plaza.

The initiative of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is to avoid long queues and congestion at the toll plazas by shifting from manual toll connection to electronic toll collection.

FASTtags can be collected from toll plazas. The customers can deposit money in the FASTag account and they can use the tag in any toll plaza in the country.

Currently only 20% of vehicles passing through the toll plaza are using the FASTags. The rest of the vehicles are using mannual payment system. This causes delay and eventually leads to long queues, according to sources of the Guruvayur Infrastructure Ltd, the company which collects toll at Paliyekkara.