Heavy rush as Sabarimala temple opens

The Sabarimala Ayyappa temple was opened on Thursday afternoon for the five-day monthly rituals in the Malayalam month of Kumbhom that begins on Friday.
Melsanthi (head priest) A.K.Sudheer Namboodiri opened the sanctum sanctorum in the presence of Tantri (chief priest) Kandararu Maheswararu Mohanararu and Travancore Devaswom Board officials at 5 p.m.
The rituals will begin with the Tantri performing the Ashtadravya Ganapati Homom on Friday morning.
The Laksharchana ritual will be performed at the temple on February 16 and the Sahasrakalasabhishekom will be performed on February 18. Kalabhabhishekom, Padipuja, Udayasthamanapuja, and Pushpabhishekom will be performed prior to the Utchapua on all the five days.
The temple will be closed after the Athazhapuja on February 18 evening.
The holy hillock witnessed heavy rush as devotees undertook the pilgrimage to the temple.
