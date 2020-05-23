Heavy rainto continue in State

Indications are that Kerala is not likely to get any respite from heavy rain in the run-up to the southwest monsoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the likelihood of “fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/thundershower activity along with isolated heavy rainfall” over Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep till May 28 in its extended range forecast for the three regions.

Monsoon by June 5

Between May 29 and June 4, all three regions can expect above normal rainfall. Yellow alerts indicating isolated heavy rainfall have been issued for Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad for May 26 and Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode for May 27.

The national weather agency has predicted that the 2020 southwest monsoon will set in over Kerala by June 5.

Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusting winds with speeds touching 30 to 40 km/h are likely to occur at one or two places over Kerala and Mahe on May 26 and 27, the IMD has warned.