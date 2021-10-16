Heavy rains wreak havoc in Central Travancore

KOTTAYAM/ PATHANAMTHITTA:

16 October 2021 15:02 IST

From inundating houses to damaging crops and knocking out power cables, the heavy rains and strong winds that had lashed the Central Travancore from Friday evening have left a trail of destruction across the region.

Water level in all major rivers across the region have recorded a steady rise throughout the day while the flood waters gushing from the upper reaches have inundated houses and disrupted traffic. Meencahil river breached the banks at several locations in Poonjar , Peringalam and Adivaram regions, damaging several houses and inundating the roads.

The villages on the high ranges have been on their toes in view of the intense showers. Instances of landslides were reported from locations including Kanikuzhicherry in Kumbazha Malayalappuzha, and Ilamkadu top in Koottickal village, besides in Cholathadam, Kaipally and pathambuzha in Poonjar-Thekkekkara.

Advertising

Advertising

At least 50 families from the Ilamkadu village have been relocated to a releif camp opened at the J.J. Murphy school in Enthayar. Several families in the Mundakkaya region too were also relocated

The Manimala river crossed the warning level at Mundakkayam, submerging the Mundakkayam causeway and disrupting traffic along the Kanjirappally route. Traffic to all locations on the eastern side of the district including Erattupetta ,Vagamon and Erumeli have been banned.

District Collector PK jayasree declared a read alert for Kottayam and advised the public to exercise caution. The collector has also sought the help of the Indian Air Force to evacuate people stranded in the high-ranges.

The authorities have also issued a warning for the Pala Town and neighborhood region, where the run-off water is expected to reach late in the evening.

The Kallada and Achankovil rivers too flowed in full spate throughout the day, inundating the houses on its banks. The tributaries of all major rivers too witnessed a heavy gush of water from the upper reaches, triggering flood threats in the downstream areas.

The torrential rains also triggered heavy inflow to the dams in the Pathanamthitta district, bringing the district on the edge. Health minister Veena George convened a meeting of the revenue officials and legislators in Pathanamthitta to assess the flood situation and preparedness.

Water level at the Kakki-Anathodu reservoir of the Sabarigiri Hydro power project , where a red alert had already been declared, is close to attaining the full reservoir level with the percent of live storage crossing 88 percent . Water level in the Pampa dam is too rising sharply to tounch 981 meters as against the full reservoir level of 986.33 meters.

Meanwhile, two shutters of the Maniyar and five gates of the Moozhiyar reservoirs have remained open for days on end in view of the continuing heavy rains.

The run-off water from the upper reaches gushed into several commercial establishments in several areas including Ranni and Vehoochira. Patients of the intensive care unit at the Ranni taluk hospital were evacuated in view of the rising water level.

The flood situation in Pampa has cast a shadow over the Sabarimala pilgrimage, which opened for the five-day long monthly pujas on Saturday. Devotees have been barred from bathing in the river in view of the flood situation.