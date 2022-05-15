Heavy rains pound Kerala, orange alert in six districts

Widespread rainfall is expected for the next four days over Kerala and Lakshadweep

Heavy rains, accompanied by gale and thunderstorms, pounded several parts of southern and central Kerala on Saturday night and Sunday morning, inflicting heavy loss to the farmers. According to an official bulletin from India Meteorological Department (IMD), the sudden downpour was due to strong westerly wind flow from Arabian Sea to South Peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels. Widespread rainfall is expected for the next four days over Kerala and Lakshadweep.

The weather station in Kodungallur recorded a whopping 20 cm of rainfall, the highest quantity of rainfall for the last 24 hours ended at 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. Aluva and Irinjalakuda received intense rainfall of 19 cm and 16.7 cm, respectively, during the same period, while the catchment areas of Neyyar dam in Thiruvananthapuram received 17 cm rain.

Three rescued

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued three fishermen along with a boat named Sajeera off the coast of Thengapattanam near Tamil Nadu border. As soon as the ICG received the distress call, it started search and rescue operation and found the missing fishermen. ICG Ship C-427 was pushed into action and will reach Vizhinjam jetty with the fishermen.

Mohammed Haneefa (57), Anwar (43) and Meera Sahib (52) who were rescued will be taken to Community Health Center, Vizhinjam, for medical check on arrival. The Interceptor Boat commanded by Assistant Commandant Ramandeep Singh located the stranded boat around 8.10 a.m., said a press note issued by the ICG on Sunday morning.

Orange Alert in six districts

An orange alert has been sounded in Kollam, Pathnamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts on Sunday warning of very heavy rainfalls (12-20 cm in 24 hours). Fishing activity has been suspended along the Kerala coast until further notice, according to Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.