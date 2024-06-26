ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains leave trail of destruction in Kerala’s central Travancore region

Updated - June 26, 2024 11:47 am IST

Published - June 26, 2024 11:15 am IST - KOTTAYAM

Water levels in major rivers across the region record steady rise, keeping villages in high ranges on alert

The Hindu Bureau

A scene from the Kodoor river, near Muttambalam, in Kottayam district of Kerala on June 25. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

From inundating roads to damaging crops, the heavy rains that is lashing Central Travancore in Kerala have left a trail of destruction across the region.

Water levels in all major rivers across the region have recorded a steady rise, keeping villages in the high ranges on alert. Although no major incidents have been reported so far, the situation remains tense.

Rain to continue in Kerala till Thursday, orange alert for two districts on Wednesday

In response to the heavy rains, the Kottayam District Collector has declared a holiday for all educational institutions in the district for June 26. Traffic along the Kottayam-Kumily route faced disruptions due to fallen trees, and power outages caused by uprooted trees were reported in various locations.

The Pampa river, swollen with rainwater, has submerged the causeways at Karumbanmoozhi and Arayanjilimon, leaving villagers marooned. The heavy inflow from the upper reaches has also begun inundating the residential areas of Upper Kuttanad. A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team is currently stationed at Thiruvalla to address any emergencies.

Dam shutters opened

The torrential rains have also caused heavy inflows to the dams in Pathanamthitta district. Two shutters of the Maniyar barrage have been opened to regulate the inflow, with the water level in the Maniyar dam reaching 190.10 cm.

Meanwhile, water levels in the Kakki-Anathodu twin reservoir and the Pampa dam stood at 946.56 feet and 967.3 feet, respectively.

