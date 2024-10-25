ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains lash parts of Kerala; IMD sounds orange alert in five districts

Updated - October 25, 2024 12:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Rains disrupt normal life in parts of Kerala by causing water-logging of roads and traffic jams

PTI

The IMD has issued an orange alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts for October 25, 2024.. It also issued a yellow alert in seven other districts of Kerala. (image for representation) | Photo Credit: K K Mustafah

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala on Friday (October 25, 2024) disrupting normal life by causing water-logging of roads and traffic jams, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounding an orange alert in five districts of the State.

The IMD issued an orange alert for the day in Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts. It also issued a yellow alert in seven other districts of the State.

An orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm). A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 and 11 cm.

The IMD also predicted thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and gusty winds at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts.

It also predicted thunderstorms with moderate rainfall and gusty winds in some parts of Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts.

