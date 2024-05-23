ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains lash Kerala, with Kochi city being the worst hit 

Published - May 23, 2024 09:49 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram 

A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation over the State has triggered the current spell of intense rainfall

The Hindu Bureau

Fishermen on the Vypeen Island wait anxiously for the rains to end. Weather warnings have been issued in the wake of a depression in the Ba of Bengal and boats have been grounded this week. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Heavy rains continued to pound Kerala on May 23, inundating densely populated low-lying localities, sending residents scurrying for higher ground and turning roads into shallow lakes. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Ernakulam district was the worst hit by stormwater inundation, followed by Thrissur.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted intense rainfall for the Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts. 

ADVERTISEMENT

A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation over the State has triggered the current spell of intense rainfall. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

 According to the IMD, this weather phenomenon will likely persist for 48 hours. 

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has warned fisherfolk against venturing to sea and advised local authorities to brace themselves for sea surges along the State’s 610 km coastline. The KSDMA has counted four rain-related deaths. 

The Health Department has opened a State Control Room to detect and prevent epidemic outbreaks. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / rains

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US