Heavy rains lash Kerala, with Kochi city being the worst hit 

Heavy rains continued to pound Kerala on May 23, inundating densely populated low-lying localities, sending residents scurrying for higher ground and turning roads into shallow lakes.

Ernakulam district was the worst hit by stormwater inundation, followed by Thrissur.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted intense rainfall for the Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, and Wayanad districts.

A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation over the State has triggered the current spell of intense rainfall.

According to the IMD, this weather phenomenon will likely persist for 48 hours.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has warned fisherfolk against venturing to sea and advised local authorities to brace themselves for sea surges along the State’s 610 km coastline. The KSDMA has counted four rain-related deaths.

The Health Department has opened a State Control Room to detect and prevent epidemic outbreaks.

