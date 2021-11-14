Heavy rains lash Kerala, three districts on red alert

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

14 November 2021 13:42 IST

Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur are on red alert

Three Kerala districts have been put on red alert on November 14, given the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cm in 24 hours).

Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur are on red alert, while eight other districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod — are on orange alert on November 14 for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (11-20 cm in 24 hours).

Palakkad, Malappuram and Wayanad are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall (7-11 cm), according to a 1 p.m. update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The impact of the strong westerlies are now being felt in northern districts of the State also, meteorological officials said. A cyclonic circulation persists over the southeast Arabian Sea extending up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation across north Kerala to the Bay of Bengal.

As per the latest forecast, several of Kerala districts are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday as well.

The State is also bracing for more rainfall in the days ahead as a low pressure area persists over the central parts of the Andaman Sea which is likely to intensify by Monday. Another low pressure area is likely to form over east-central Arabian Sea off the south Maharashtra-Goa coasts around November 17.