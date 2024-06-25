Heavy rains keep central Travancore on edge

The heavy rains that have lashed the central Travancore districts of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta since the past couple of days without a break is keeping the region on the edge.

In Pathanamthitta, the combination of torrential rains and squally winds has caused widespread disruptions, including interruptions in traffic and power supply. The District Administration has instructed all officials to remain on alert until June 30.

Anticipating more heavy rains, a 35-member team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has arrived in the district to handle potential emergencies. The team, from the NDRF Arakonam 4th Battalion and led by Commander Y. Pratheesh, visited flood-prone areas in Upper Kuttanad on Tuesday and plans to inspect landslide-prone locations in the coming days.

Amid relentless rains, water levels in the district’s major rivers have risen sharply. To manage the excess inflow of water, two shutters of the Maniyar barrage were opened by 10 cm. Authorities have declared an orange alert, predicting very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm for Wednesday.

In Seethathodu village, a house was partially damaged when a tree was uprooted onto it. The occupant, 68-year-old Ramachandran Nair, sustained injuries in the incident.

The eastern parts of Kottayam have also reported widespread damage, keeping authorities on their toes. Tree falls in Kanjirappally and Koruthode have caused traffic disruptions. In Mundakkayam, a large tree fell onto the local police station, partially damaging the building.

