GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rains keep central Travancore on edge

Updated - June 25, 2024 08:48 pm IST

Published - June 25, 2024 08:15 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau
The sky over central Travancore has remained overcast since the past couple of days with the region witnessing a sharp rise in rainfall. A scene from the Kodoor river near Muttambalam, Kottayam on Tuesday.

The sky over central Travancore has remained overcast since the past couple of days with the region witnessing a sharp rise in rainfall. A scene from the Kodoor river near Muttambalam, Kottayam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

The heavy rains that have lashed the central Travancore districts of Kottayam and Pathanamthitta since the past couple of days without a break is keeping the region on the edge.

In Pathanamthitta, the combination of torrential rains and squally winds has caused widespread disruptions, including interruptions in traffic and power supply. The District Administration has instructed all officials to remain on alert until June 30.

Anticipating more heavy rains, a 35-member team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has arrived in the district to handle potential emergencies. The team, from the NDRF Arakonam 4th Battalion and led by Commander Y. Pratheesh, visited flood-prone areas in Upper Kuttanad on Tuesday and plans to inspect landslide-prone locations in the coming days.

Amid relentless rains, water levels in the district’s major rivers have risen sharply. To manage the excess inflow of water, two shutters of the Maniyar barrage were opened by 10 cm. Authorities have declared an orange alert, predicting very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm for Wednesday.

In Seethathodu village, a house was partially damaged when a tree was uprooted onto it. The occupant, 68-year-old Ramachandran Nair, sustained injuries in the incident.

The eastern parts of Kottayam have also reported widespread damage, keeping authorities on their toes. Tree falls in Kanjirappally and Koruthode have caused traffic disruptions. In Mundakkayam, a large tree fell onto the local police station, partially damaging the building.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.