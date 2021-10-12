Heavy rains forecast till Oct. 16

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in the State till October 16, the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts indicated.

Nine Kerala districts have been put on orange alert on Wednesday for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall. While Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod are on orange alert, Kottayam and Alappuzha districts are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.

Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram. Kozhikode and Wayanad are on orange alert on Thursday and Palakkad, Malappuram. Kozhikode and Wayanad on Friday.

Isolated heavy rainfall was likely to continue in the State till October 16, Saturday, under the influence of cyclonic circulations persisting over both the Arabian Sea and the Andaman Sea, the IMD Meteorological Centre in Thiruvananthapuram said.

As strong winds are likely to lash the Kerala coast, fishers have been advised against putting out to sea till Saturday.