ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains continue in Kerala: IMD sounds orange alert in two districts

Updated - August 15, 2024 05:59 pm IST

Published - August 15, 2024 05:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The IMD sounded orange alerts in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the State, for the day

PTI

Commuters cross a busy street in Pattom as it rained during evening hours in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN

As heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (August 15, 2024) issued an orange alert for two districts of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMD sounded orange alerts in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the State, for the day.

Kerala on high alert as intense rain forecast across State

It said that due to a cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Arabian Sea and South Kerala coast, the State would receive heavy rainfall between August 15 to 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The IMD also issued yellow alerts in the remaining 12 districts of Kerala for the day.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm) and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Wayanad landslides: Kerala govt announces ₹6 lakh compensation to next of kin of victims

The IMD also issued an orange alert in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts for Friday (August 16, 2024).

It warned against going fishing in the Kerala — Lakshadweep — Karnataka coastal region from August 15 to 19, citing chances of strong winds and bad weather conditions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US