Heavy rains continue in Kerala: IMD sounds orange alert in two districts

The IMD sounded orange alerts in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the State, for the day

Updated - August 15, 2024 05:59 pm IST

Published - August 15, 2024 05:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
Commuters cross a busy street in Pattom as it rained during evening hours in Thiruvananthapuram.

Commuters cross a busy street in Pattom as it rained during evening hours in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: NIRMAL HARINDRAN

As heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (August 15, 2024) issued an orange alert for two districts of the State.

The IMD sounded orange alerts in Kozhikode and Wayanad districts of the State, for the day.

Kerala on high alert as intense rain forecast across State

It said that due to a cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Arabian Sea and South Kerala coast, the State would receive heavy rainfall between August 15 to 19.

The IMD also issued yellow alerts in the remaining 12 districts of Kerala for the day.

An orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm) and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Wayanad landslides: Kerala govt announces ₹6 lakh compensation to next of kin of victims

The IMD also issued an orange alert in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts for Friday (August 16, 2024).

It warned against going fishing in the Kerala — Lakshadweep — Karnataka coastal region from August 15 to 19, citing chances of strong winds and bad weather conditions.

