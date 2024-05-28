Heavy rains claim one life in Kottayam; another goes missing

The heavy rain that lashed the district on Tuesday claimed one life.

The deceased was identified as Sadanandan, 60, a native of Chembu, near Vaikom. He had ventured into the river amid the heavy rain for fishing and went missing near the Murinjapuzha ghat around 5.30 p.m. Later, local residents spotted the man and rescued him. A group of men rushed him to a hospital but their efforts were in vain.

Meanwhile, the authorities have also launched a search for a person who went missing in the swollen Manimala river near Mundakkayam in the afternoon.

As per official estimates, one house was completely destroyed while 16 other houses sustained partial damage. Landslips were reported from three locations – Theekoy, Thalanad, and Bharananganam – in Meenachil taluk, and three relief camps have been opened, accommodating 48 persons from 12 families.