Heavy rain batters north Kerala; yellow alert declared in two districts till Wednesday

July 23, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The District Collectors of Kozhikode and Wayanad have declared holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges and Anganwadis, on Monday owing to heavy rain.

However, the holiday is not applicable to pre-scheduled examinations. A yellow alert has been declared in both the districts, besides Kannur, Malappuram, and Kasaragod in the coming few days during which intermittent heavy showers are expected.

The Kozhikode Collector has asked parents to make sure that children stay indoors during the holiday and refrain from going near water sources.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed the upland regions of Kozhikode on Sunday. Two children were killed in Thamarassery as they fell into a water-filled pit. Ajil, 11, and Hadir, 7, sons of Abdul Jaleel of Vattakkurru, were found in the pit during a search by local residents after they did not return from school. They were rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

Three houses were damaged in Meppayur and Nadapuram as trees fell on them. A well caved in near Kuttiyady. Iruvazhinji, Poonoor and Cherupuzha rivers have swollen. The Karasseri-Vallathaipara bridge on Cherupuzha has been submerged.

A car carrying officials of the Tamil Nadu Forest department skidded and fell into a canal near Puthoorvayal in Wayanad. The two passengers escaped without injuries. The Periya river has swollen following which several paddy fields remain waterlogged.

A two-storey building under construction collapsed at Kolayad in Kannur. Two houses were partially damaged in Kanichar and Kelakam.

Meanwhile, the Kasaragod District Collector has requested people living on the banks of Mogral, Neeleshwaram and Karyankode rivers as water level in them have risen.