Heavy rainfall warning for State

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for hilly areas till September 2 based on a weather office forecast.

A Facebook post by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday advised caution in view of the possibility of landslips and mudslides triggered by heavy rain in the high ranges. It advised citizens in vulnerable areas to be prepared for evacuation if the situation worsened. Tourism activities in hilly areas and driving at night would be regulated. The SDMA has also warned of rising water level in rivers and flash floods.

The Chief Minister said two teams of the National Disaster response Force (NDRF) had been deployed in Idukki and Thrissur districts and five more teams kept on standby. Citizens have been directed to contact the toll-free number 1077 for emergency assistance.