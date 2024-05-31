Heavy rainfall warning for five districts on June 1 as monsoon advances

With Southwest monsoon having set in over Kerala, the Met Centre has issued a heavy rainfall for several districts upto June 2.

A yellow alert indicating 7- 11 cm of rainfall in 24 hours, has been issued for Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on June 1 and Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on June 2.

Thunderstorm with lightning, accompanied by gusty winds, is likely to occur at one or two places in the State. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea off the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts due to the likelihood of squally weather.

A weather bulletin issued by the Met centre here said conditions were favourable for the further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian Sea, remaining parts of south Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and Kerala, some parts of Karnataka, some more parts of Tamil Nadu and Southwest Bay of Bengal during next two to three days. The cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea off south Kerala at 5.8 km above mean sea level persists.

Rain occurred at most places in Kerala and Lakshadweep in the 24 hours upto Friday morning. Chalakudy in Thrissur recorded the highest precipitation of 14 cm followed by Pattambi (10 cm) and Thrithala in Palakkad and Vellarikundu in Kasaragod (9 cm each).

